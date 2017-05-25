IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-131

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

James Raymond Hamilton,

deceased

?

Executrix’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of James Raymond Hamilton, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 17th day of May, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred,

Rita Hamilton,

Executrix

Publish: May 25, June 1 and June 8, 2017.