IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-48
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Robert Eugene Adams,
deceased
Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Robert Eugene Adams, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Dana D. Adams,
Administratrix
