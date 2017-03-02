IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-48

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Robert Eugene Adams,

deceased

Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Robert Eugene Adams, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Dana D. Adams,

Administratrix

Publish: March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News