IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-308

IN RE: The Estate of

Ronald N. Whitaker,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Jeff Whitaker, as Executor of the Estate of Ronald N. Whitaker, deceased, on the 24th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all person having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jeff Whitaker,

Executor of the Estate of

Ronald N. Whitaker

Publish: November 22, November 29 and

December 6, 2018.

Mountain Valley News