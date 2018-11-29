IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-330
IN RE: The Estate of
Francisco Jeronimo
also known as
Luis Matos Carabellos,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Vicenta Diaz, as Administratrix of the Estate of Luis Matos Carabellos, a/k/a, Francisco Jeronimo, deceased, on the 21st day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Noticce Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Vicenta Diaz,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Luis Matos Carabellos,
a/k/a, Francisco Jeronimo,
deceased
Publish: November 29, December 6 and
December 13, 2018.
Mountain Valley News