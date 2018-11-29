IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-330

IN RE: The Estate of

Francisco Jeronimo

also known as

Luis Matos Carabellos,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Vicenta Diaz, as Administratrix of the Estate of Luis Matos Carabellos, a/k/a, Francisco Jeronimo, deceased, on the 21st day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Noticce Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Vicenta Diaz,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Luis Matos Carabellos,

a/k/a, Francisco Jeronimo,

deceased

Publish: November 29, December 6 and

December 13, 2018.

Mountain Valley News