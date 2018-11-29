IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-256

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Terrell G. Bowden,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator

Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Rachel Ann Davis on the 22nd day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, as Judge of Probate of said County in said State.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estae are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same wll be barred.

Done this the 22nd day of August, 2018.

/s/Rachel Ann Davis

Personal Representative

of the Estate of

Terrell G. Bowden,

deceased

Publish: November 29 and December 6 and

December 13, 2018.