IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-256
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Terrell G. Bowden,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator
Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Rachel Ann Davis on the 22nd day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, as Judge of Probate of said County in said State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estae are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same wll be barred.
Done this the 22nd day of August, 2018.
/s/Rachel Ann Davis
Personal Representative
of the Estate of
Terrell G. Bowden,
deceased
Publish: November 29 and December 6 and
December 13, 2018.