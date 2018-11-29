IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-254
IN RE: The Estate of
Charles William Shipp, III,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Rosalie Shipp, as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles William Shipp, III, deceased, on the 16th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Rosalie Shipp,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Charles William Shipp, III
deceased
Publish: November 29, December 6 and
December 13, 2018.