IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-254

IN RE: The Estate of
Charles William Shipp, III,
deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Rosalie Shipp, as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles William Shipp, III, deceased, on the 16th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rosalie Shipp,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Charles William Shipp, III
deceased

Publish: November 29, December 6 and
December 13, 2018.

