IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-254

IN RE: The Estate of

Charles William Shipp, III,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Rosalie Shipp, as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles William Shipp, III, deceased, on the 16th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rosalie Shipp,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Charles William Shipp, III

deceased

Publish: November 29, December 6 and

December 13, 2018.