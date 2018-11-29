IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-265
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Jimmie LaVon Edmondson,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published By Personal Representative (Administrator)
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Jeffery W. Edmondson, Personal Representative, on the 30th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this 30th day of August, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate
Publish: November 29, December 6 and December 13, 2018.