IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-265

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Jimmie LaVon Edmondson,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By Personal Representative (Administrator)

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Jeffery W. Edmondson, Personal Representative, on the 30th day of August, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 30th day of August, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: November 29, December 6 and December 13, 2018.