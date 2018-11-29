IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-282

IN RE: The Estate of

Thomas Lee Sweatman,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kelley Hughes, Personal Representative on the 14th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kelley Hughes

Personal Representative

Publish: November 29, December 6 and

December 13, 2018.

Mountain Valley News