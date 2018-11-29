IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-282
IN RE: The Estate of
Thomas Lee Sweatman,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kelley Hughes, Personal Representative on the 14th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kelley Hughes
Personal Representative
Publish: November 29, December 6 and
December 13, 2018.
Mountain Valley News