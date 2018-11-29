IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-322
IN RE: The Estate of
Jame Harold Trammell,
deceased
NoticeTo File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Donna Marie Trammell, Personal Representative on the 19th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Donna Marie Trammell
Personal Representative
Publish: November 29, December 6 and
December 13, 2018.
Mountain Valley News