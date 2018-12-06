IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-334

IN RE: The Estate of

Donna Green,

deceased

Notice

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to Bobby Green, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Donna Green, deceased, on the 27th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bobby Green

Personal Representative

Publish: December 6,

December 13 and

December 20, 2018.