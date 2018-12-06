IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-307

IN The Matter of

The Estate of

Pearlie Mae Ogle, a/k/a,

Pearl Ogle,

deceased

Executor’s Notice To

File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Pearlie Mae Ogle, a/k/a, Pearl Ogle, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of November, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Maranda S. Hanawalt

Publish: December 6, December 13 and

December 20, 2018.