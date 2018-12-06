IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-307
IN The Matter of
The Estate of
Pearlie Mae Ogle, a/k/a,
Pearl Ogle,
deceased
Executor’s Notice To
File Claims
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Pearlie Mae Ogle, a/k/a, Pearl Ogle, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of November, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Maranda S. Hanawalt
Publish: December 6, December 13 and
December 20, 2018.