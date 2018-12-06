IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-337
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Ila J. Smith,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Co-Personal Representatives of the WILL of Ila J. Smith, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Terry Smith,
Randall Smith and
Rickey Smith,
Co-Personal Representatives
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Co-Personal Representatives
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: December 6,
December 13 and
December 20, 2018
Mountain Valley News