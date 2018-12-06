IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-337

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Ila J. Smith,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Co-Personal Representatives of the WILL of Ila J. Smith, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Terry Smith,

Randall Smith and

Rickey Smith,

Co-Personal Representatives

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Co-Personal Representatives

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: December 6,

December 13 and

December 20, 2018

Mountain Valley News