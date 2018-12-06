IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-114

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Johnny Lee Tilley,

deceased

Notice of Final Settlement

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of December, 2018, Charles Warren, as the Executor of the Estate of Johnny Lee Tilley, deceased, filed a petition for final settlement of said estate.

It is ordered that the 3rd day of January, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. is appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and at such time all persons interested may appear and contest the same, if they desire to do so.

Done this the 3rd day of December, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: December 6,

December 13 and

December 20, 2018.