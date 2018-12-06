IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-339

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Jesse Rufus Lands,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Jesse Rufus Lands, deceased, having been gratned to the undersigned on the 30th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estae are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Susan Lands Moore

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: December 6,

December 13 and

December 27, 2018.

Mountain Valley News