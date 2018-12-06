IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-339
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Jesse Rufus Lands,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Jesse Rufus Lands, deceased, having been gratned to the undersigned on the 30th day of November, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estae are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Susan Lands Moore
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: December 6,
December 13 and
December 27, 2018.
Mountain Valley News