IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 18-341
IN RE: The Estate of
Vida Mae Yother,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 30th day of November, 2018 to George Walker, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Vida Mae Yother, deceased, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims agaisnt the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ George Walker
Personal Representative
Shannon Mitchell
Attorney for
Personal Representative
Post Office Box 753
Boaz, AL 35957
256-593-7130
Publish: December 6, 13 and 20, 2018.
Mountain Valley News