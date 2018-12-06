IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 18-341

IN RE: The Estate of

Vida Mae Yother,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 30th day of November, 2018 to George Walker, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Vida Mae Yother, deceased, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims agaisnt the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ George Walker

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for

Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL 35957

256-593-7130

Publish: December 6, 13 and 20, 2018.

Mountain Valley News