IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-268

IN RE: Joseph Jago,

an incapacitated person in need of protection.

Conservator’s Final Settlement Notice

This day came Chris Runyan, Conservator of the Estate of Joseph Jago, and filed his account, vouchers, evidence, and petition for final settlement of said conservatorship.

It is hereby Ordered that the 15th day of January, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. be and the same hereby is, appointed as the day and time on which to make such settlement, at which time all persons interested can appear and contest the settlement if they think proper.

Witness my hand on this the 6th day of December, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge

Publish: December 13, December 20 and

December 27, 2018.