IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-353
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Fannie Gilbreath,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Fannie Gilbreath, deceased, having been granted to Peggy Evans, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Peggy Evans
Personal Representative
Publish: December 13, December 20 and
December 27, 2018.