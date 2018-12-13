IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-353

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Fannie Gilbreath,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Fannie Gilbreath, deceased, having been granted to Peggy Evans, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Peggy Evans

Personal Representative

Publish: December 13, December 20 and

December 27, 2018.