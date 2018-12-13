IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2016-109
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Judy Davis,
deceased
Notice of Final Settlement
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Joe B. Davis, as the Administrator of the Estate of Judy Davis, deceased, filed a petition for final settlement of said estate.
It is ordered that the 29th day of January, 2019 at 10:00a.m. is appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and at such time all persons interested may appear and contest the same, if they desire to do so.
Done this the 11th day of December, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate
Publish: December 13,
December 20 and
December 27, 2018.
Mountain Valley News