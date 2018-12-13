IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2016-109

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Judy Davis,

deceased

Notice of Final Settlement

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Joe B. Davis, as the Administrator of the Estate of Judy Davis, deceased, filed a petition for final settlement of said estate.

It is ordered that the 29th day of January, 2019 at 10:00a.m. is appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and at such time all persons interested may appear and contest the same, if they desire to do so.

Done this the 11th day of December, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: December 13,

December 20 and

December 27, 2018.

Mountain Valley News