IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-46
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Willidean Dalton Smothers,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the Estate of Willidean Dalton Smothers, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of February 2017, by the Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Charlotte Clark
Publish: March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2017.
Mountain Valley News