IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-354

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Coy Painter,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the estate of Coy Painter, deceased, have been granted to Jewell Owens Hall, on the 20 day of December, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same wtihin the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave., SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.