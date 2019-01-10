IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-354
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Coy Painter,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the estate of Coy Painter, deceased, have been granted to Jewell Owens Hall, on the 20 day of December, 2018, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same wtihin the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave., SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.