IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-365

IN RE: The Estate of

Betty Jo Wooden,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of

Administration having been granted to Nancy Hughes, as Administratrix of the Estate of Betty Jo Wooden, deceased, on the 21 day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Nancy Hughes,

Administratrix of the Estate of Betty Jo Wooden, deceased

Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.