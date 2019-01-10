IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-365
IN RE: The Estate of
Betty Jo Wooden,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of
Administration having been granted to Nancy Hughes, as Administratrix of the Estate of Betty Jo Wooden, deceased, on the 21 day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Nancy Hughes,
Administratrix of the Estate of Betty Jo Wooden, deceased
Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.