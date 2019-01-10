IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-369
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Lisa C. Coulter,
f/k/a Lisa Collier,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Lisa C. Coulter, f/k/a Lisa Collier, deceased, having been granted to Robert Coulter, Personal Representative, on the 26 day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Robert Coulter,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.