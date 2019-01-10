IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-352

IN RE: The Estate of

Bruce Franklin Bachelor,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patricia Ann Bachelor, as Executrix of the Estate of Bruce Franklin Bachelor, deceased, on the 27 day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Patricia Ann Bachelor,

Executrix of the Estate of

Bruce Franklin Bachelor,

deceased

Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.