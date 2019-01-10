Probate

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-370

In The Matter of
The Estate of
Doyle Francis Ballenger,
deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Doyle Francis Ballenger, deceased, having been granted to Terry Gillis, Personal Representative, on the 26 day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Terry Gillis
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.

