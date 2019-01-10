IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-00001
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Samuel Wayne Gilbreath,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Samuel Wayne Gilbreath, deceased, having been granted to Jean Gilbreath, Personal Representative, on the 2nd day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jean Gilbreath
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.