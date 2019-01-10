IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-00001

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Samuel Wayne Gilbreath,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Samuel Wayne Gilbreath, deceased, having been granted to Jean Gilbreath, Personal Representative, on the 2nd day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jean Gilbreath

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: January 10, 17 and 24, 2019.