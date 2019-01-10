IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-367

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Homer Breedwell,

deceased

Order Setting

Hearing Date

In the Matter of the Petition to Probate Will and Petition for Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Homer Breedwell, deceased.

On the 20 day of December, 2018, Joyce Overton, petitioner, filed her Petition to Probate Will and Petition for Letters Testamentary in writing and under oath, praying for an Order of this Court, for Letters Testamentary and for an Order Appointing her as Executrix of the Estate of Homer Breedwell, deceased.

It is Orders, Adjudged And Decreed by the Court that the 16 day of January, 2019 at 9:30 o’clock a.m., be, and the same hereby is fixed by the Court as the day and time for hearing on said Petition.

It is Further Ordered, Adjudged And Decreed by the Court that notice be issued and served upon all the heirs at law and next of kin, via publication the Mountain Valley News once a week, for three consecutive weeks of the filing of the said Petition and of the day and time fixed by the Court for the hearing thereon.

Done And Ordered this the 27 day of December, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: January 10, January 17 and January 24, 2019.

Mountain Valley News