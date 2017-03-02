IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2015-296

IN RE:

Herbert Earl Thompson, an incapacitated person

Conservator’s Final Settlement Notice

This day came Darlene Hunter and Robin Hester, Co-Conservators of Herbert Earl Thompson, and filed their account, vouchers, evidence and statement for final settlement of his Conservatorship.

It is hereby Ordered that the 28th day of March, 2017 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. be, and the same hereby is, appointed as the day and time on which to make such settlement, at which time all persons interested can appear and contest the settlement if they think proper.

Witness my hand this 24th day of February, 2017.

/s/Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Publish: March 2, 2017; March 9, 2017 and March 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News