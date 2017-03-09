IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-13

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Christy Graham,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Megan Prestwood, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Christy Graham, deceased, on the 28th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Megan Prestwood,

Personal Representative

of the Estate of

Christy Graham,

deceased

Publish: March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2017.