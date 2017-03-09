IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-13
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Christy Graham,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Megan Prestwood, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Christy Graham, deceased, on the 28th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Megan Prestwood,
Personal Representative
of the Estate of
Christy Graham,
deceased
Publish: March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2017.