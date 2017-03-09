IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-54

IN RE: Estate of

Donald J. Fair,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment To Be Published By

Personal Representative

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert L. Fair, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of March, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters or within five months from the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Dated the 2nd day of March, 2017.

Robert L. Fair,

Personal Representative of the Estate of

Donald J. Fair, deceased

Publish: March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2017.