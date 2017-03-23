IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-67

IN RE: The Estate of

Gerald Lee Wooten,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Yvonne Wooten, as Executrix of the Estate of Gerald Lee Wooten, deceased, on the 14th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Yvonne Wooten,

Executrix

of the estate of

Gerald Lee Wooten, deceased

Publish: March 23, March 30, and April 6, 2017.

Mountain Valley News