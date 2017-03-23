IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-62

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Stanley Loyd Wilks,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Michael S. Wilks, a Executor of the Estate of Stanley Loyd Wilks, deceased, on the 4th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Michael S. Wilks,

Executor

Publish: March 23, 2017; March 30, 2017 and April 6, 2017.

Mountain Valley News

