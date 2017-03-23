IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-62
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Stanley Loyd Wilks,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Michael S. Wilks, a Executor of the Estate of Stanley Loyd Wilks, deceased, on the 4th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Michael S. Wilks,
Executor
Publish: March 23, 2017; March 30, 2017 and April 6, 2017.
