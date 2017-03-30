IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-66
In The Matter of
The Estate of:
Jennie Ong Grupp,
deceased
Notice of Appointment To Be Published
Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed on the Estate of Jennie Ong Grupp, deceased, have been granted to Valerie Grupp and Jonathan Grupp, on the 20th day of March, 2017, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.
Mountain Valley News