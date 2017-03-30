IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-66

In The Matter of

The Estate of:

Jennie Ong Grupp,

deceased

Notice of Appointment To Be Published

Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed on the Estate of Jennie Ong Grupp, deceased, have been granted to Valerie Grupp and Jonathan Grupp, on the 20th day of March, 2017, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave. SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.

Mountain Valley News