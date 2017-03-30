IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-49

IN RE: The Estate of

DELOY JAP MOSS,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kathy Moss, Personal Representative on the 22nd day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kathy Moss,

Personal Representative

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.