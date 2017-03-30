IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-49
IN RE: The Estate of
DELOY JAP MOSS,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kathy Moss, Personal Representative on the 22nd day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kathy Moss,
Personal Representative
Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.