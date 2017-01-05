IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-288

IN RE: The Estate of

Irene West, deceased

Notice Of Filing

Of Petition For

Summary Distribution

Notice Is Hereby Given that a Petition for Summary Distribution of the above named Estate of Irene West, deceased, has been filed by Jennifer Godwin, on the 7th day of December, 2016, and that 30 days after the Notice of Publication hereof and pursuant to the law, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the Estate of said Decedent upon a hearing at 10:00 a.m. on the 21st day of February, 2017, in the Probate Court for DeKalb County, Alabama.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge

Publish: January 5, 2017.