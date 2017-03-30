IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-68

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Wilbran Mitchell,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Wilbran Mitchell, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of March, 2017 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Wilbran Mitchell are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Shelia Mitchell Jones

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.