IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-58

IN RE: The Estate of

Walter Clarence Durham,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 3rd day of March, 2017.

Brenda Poe,

Executrix

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.