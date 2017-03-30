IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-75
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Carl Nathan Manis
Letters of Adminitration on the Estate of Carl Nathan Manis, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 20th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Cody Manis
Administrator
Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017