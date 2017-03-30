IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-75

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Carl Nathan Manis

Letters of Adminitration on the Estate of Carl Nathan Manis, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 20th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Cody Manis

Administrator

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017