IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-78

IN RE: The Estate of

Rubye J. Durham,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Ronny D. Henderson and Timothy Durham, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Rubye J. Durham, deceased, on the 22nd day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronny D. Henderson and Timothy Durham,

Co-Executors of the Estate of Rubye J. Durham, deceased

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.