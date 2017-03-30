IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-77

IN RE: The Estate of

Stevie Adams Dickerson,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to David Dickerson, as Administrator of the Estate of Stevie Adams Dickerson, deceased, on the 22nd day of March, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

David Dickerson

Administrator

of the Estate of

Stevie Adams Dickerson,

deceased

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017.