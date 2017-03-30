IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-69
IN RE: The Estate of
Michele Schilleci Brown,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Donald Brown, Personal Representative on the 28th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all personsal having claims against said estate are hereby required dto present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Robert Donal Brown,
Personal Representative
Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017
Mountain Valley News