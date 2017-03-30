IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-69

IN RE: The Estate of

Michele Schilleci Brown,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Donald Brown, Personal Representative on the 28th day of March, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all personsal having claims against said estate are hereby required dto present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert Donal Brown,

Personal Representative

Publish: March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2017

Mountain Valley News