IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2016-286
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Nigel Paul Kroll,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of April, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred,
This the 3rd day of April, 2017.
David Killian,
Administrator
Publish: April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2017.
Mountain Valley News