IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2016-286

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Nigel Paul Kroll,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of April, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred,

This the 3rd day of April, 2017.

David Killian,

Administrator

Publish: April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2017.

Mountain Valley News