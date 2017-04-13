IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-94
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Toni Lee Williams,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the estate of Toni Lee Williams, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 4th day of April, 2017 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Toni Lee Williams, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Rebecca Marie Shoaf
Publish: April 13, 20 and 27, 2017.