IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-94

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Toni Lee Williams,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the estate of Toni Lee Williams, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 4th day of April, 2017 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Toni Lee Williams, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rebecca Marie Shoaf

Publish: April 13, 20 and 27, 2017.