IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-95
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Judy G. Lutes,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Judy G. Lutes, deceased, having been graned to Terry Gillis, Personal Representative, on the 6th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Terry Gillis
Personal Representative
Publish: April 13, April 20, and April 27, 2017.
