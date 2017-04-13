IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-95

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Judy G. Lutes,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Judy G. Lutes, deceased, having been graned to Terry Gillis, Personal Representative, on the 6th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Terry Gillis

Personal Representative

Publish: April 13, April 20, and April 27, 2017.

?

?