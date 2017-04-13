IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-302

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Charles K. Murphree,

deceased

In The Matter of the

Estate of Charles K. Murphree, deceased

Letters of Administration

on the Estate of Charles K. Murphree, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Anna Hairston,

Administratrix

Publish: April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2017.