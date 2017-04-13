IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2016-302
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Charles K. Murphree,
deceased
In The Matter of the
Estate of Charles K. Murphree, deceased
Letters of Administration
on the Estate of Charles K. Murphree, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Anna Hairston,
Administratrix
Publish: April 13, April 20 and April 27, 2017.