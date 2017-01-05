IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2016-300
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Mary Lee Campbell,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 27th day of December, 2016.
Ethel Manifold,
Administrator
Publish: January 5, 12 and 19, 2017.