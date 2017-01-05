IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2016-300

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Mary Lee Campbell,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 27th day of December, 2016.

Ethel Manifold,

Administrator

Publish: January 5, 12 and 19, 2017.