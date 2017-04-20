IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-70

IN RE: The Estate of

David Allen Baker, deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sarah A. Baker and Erica L. Baker, as Co-Executrixes on the Estate of David Allen Baker, deceased, on the 12th day of April, 2017, by the Honorble Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sarah A. Baker and Erica L.Baker,

Co-Executrixes, Estate of David Allen Baker, deceased

Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.

Mountain Valley News