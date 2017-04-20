IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-101

IN RE: The Estate of

Melvin Slatton, deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Brenda Taylor, as Executrix, on the Estate of Melvin Slatton, deceased, on the 12th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Brenda Taylor,

Executrix, Estate of Melvin Slatton, deceased

Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.

Mountain Valley News