IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-74

IN RE: The Estate of

Rodney Earl Goza, deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Pamela Williams, as Administrator of the Estate of Rodney Earl Goza, deceased, on the 6th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tammy D. Mountain

Attorney for Administrator

Post Office Box 680637

Fort Payne, Alabama 35968-1607

Phone: (256) 845-8884.

Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.