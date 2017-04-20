IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-74
IN RE: The Estate of
Rodney Earl Goza, deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Pamela Williams, as Administrator of the Estate of Rodney Earl Goza, deceased, on the 6th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Tammy D. Mountain
Attorney for Administrator
Post Office Box 680637
Fort Payne, Alabama 35968-1607
Phone: (256) 845-8884.
Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.