IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-92
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Terry A. Hall,deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Terry A. Hall, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of April, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kenneth Hall, Personal Representative
Kirstin Hall, Personal Representative
Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.
Mountain Valley News