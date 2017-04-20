IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-92

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Terry A. Hall,deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Terry A. Hall, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of April, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kenneth Hall, Personal Representative

Kirstin Hall, Personal Representative

Publish: April 20, April 27 and May 4, 2017.

Mountain Valley News